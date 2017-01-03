Emtpy Stocking Donations as of Jan. 5...

Emtpy Stocking Donations as of Jan. 5, 2017

Anonymous, $500 Knights of Columbus St. Mary's Council No. 4444, $200 Garlena Smith, in memory of Walt Smith and Lois and Clifford Coleman, $1,000 Donations to the Empty Stocking Fund serve the people of Okaloosa and Walton counties, with funds dispersed through the Salvation Army Corps office in Fort Walton Beach.

