Allegiant Kicks Off the New Year Announcing 17 New Routes, a New Base ...

To celebrate this expansion, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes for as low as $42.* "Our presence in Florida continues to grow as we announce our largest expansion into a Florida destination in the company's history," said Jude Bricker, Allegiant chief operating officer. "A new base in Destin / Fort Walton Beach will allow us to better serve travelers, including those in Louisville, Kentucky, who we welcome today as a brand new city in our network."

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.