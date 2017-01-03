Allegiant Kicks Off the New Year Announcing 17 New Routes, a New Base ...
To celebrate this expansion, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes for as low as $42.* "Our presence in Florida continues to grow as we announce our largest expansion into a Florida destination in the company's history," said Jude Bricker, Allegiant chief operating officer. "A new base in Destin / Fort Walton Beach will allow us to better serve travelers, including those in Louisville, Kentucky, who we welcome today as a brand new city in our network."
