Abandoned landfill cost $680,000 to clean up; owner charged 5 years later
The owner of a contaminated landfill that beset rodents and cockroaches upon neighboring residents and cost local and state agencies $680,000 to clean up has been charged more than five years after abandoning the dump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Walton Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aids alert
|Jan 6
|Liberals4sale
|1
|Need a hook up!
|Dec 25
|Lookn
|1
|2 bedroom condo?? (Mar '16)
|Dec 23
|where I go
|2
|Doctor offering 'chelation therapy' has office ... (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|IrulanCorrino99
|11
|robert eric burkes (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|Anon
|27
|Is Les Fritz dead? (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Shelia
|10
|Oil and foam seeping from the ground....help us! (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|GoturBack
|49
Find what you want!
Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC