The Arc begins work on new group home

The Arc begins work on new group home

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

The Arc of the Emerald Coast has begun work on its new group home on Jet Court in Fort Walton Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Walton Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2 bedroom condo?? (Mar '16) Fri where I go 2
News Doctor offering 'chelation therapy' has office ... (Apr '08) Dec 8 IrulanCorrino99 11
robert eric burkes (Oct '07) Dec 5 Anon 27
Is Les Fritz dead? (Jul '09) Nov 28 Shelia 10
Oil and foam seeping from the ground....help us! (Jul '10) Nov '16 GoturBack 49
News Back to prison for Mary Hill (Aug '06) Nov '16 L Mac 214
CDL A training schools in FWB? (Dec '11) Nov '16 username 6
See all Fort Walton Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now

Fort Walton Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Walton Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Fort Walton Beach...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,670 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,566

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC