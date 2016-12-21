Shooting Suspect Arrested in Ft. Walt...

Shooting Suspect Arrested in Ft. Walton Beach

Austin Gregory Guice, who is wanted for shooting a man back in February of this year, was arrested by Ft. Walton Beach Police on December 23rd for unrelated charges.

