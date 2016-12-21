Robbery suspect identified

BONIFAY – The Bonifay Police has identified a suspect in the December 16 robbery of the Subway restaurant located on South Waukesha Street in Bonifay. The suspect has been identified as James Lee McCarty, 56. McCarty, a white male whose last known address was in Fort Walton Beach, is wanted in connection to the robbery, which occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Friday.

