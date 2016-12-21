Miller named Caryville attorney
Both a new face and a familiar one served Caryville Town Council on Tuesday as newly elected William "Bill" Pate and former Council Chairman Henry Chambers were sworn into office during the board's monthly meeting. The council then appointed attorney J. Jerome Miller of Destin to serve as the new town attorney.
Read more at Washington County News.
