Church hosts annual Live Nativity
FORT WALTON BEACH – The First Baptist Church of Fort Walton invites people to come out and make traditional Christmas memories during its annual Live Nativity showcase that will continue until Tuesday at the corner of Church Avenue and Second Street.
