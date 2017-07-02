Retired Fort Smith GATE Teacher Kille...

Retired Fort Smith GATE Teacher Killed In 3-Car Crash

A retired Fort Smith school teacher was killed as a result of a three-car crash Thursday shortly after 11 a.m., according to a report by Arkansas State Police. Janet Kessler, 63, of Fort Smith, was driving east on Brooken Hill Drive when she was hit on the driver's side by an SUV that entered the intersection on a red light.

