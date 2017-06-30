Photo of fallen officer's grandkids goes viral
Officer Daniel Martinez was killed in the line of duty in 2007. But, when his grandchildren wanted to meet police officers, they were in for a big surprise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Proud Conservative
|37,711
|Baldor employees to vote in union (Nov '15)
|Jul 4
|Been that
|2
|Garage on Forrest Park Way
|Jun 26
|my name is nobody
|6
|Jennifer white
|Jun 21
|ccolby870
|1
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Jun 13
|Three peas
|39
|Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16)
|Jun 11
|trollingforfun
|26
|Mimzie Daniels
|Jun '17
|Carl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC