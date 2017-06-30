Man, 30, woman, 63, die in separate road wrecks
A 63-year-old Fort Smith woman was killed Friday in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 71, authorities said. It happened about 11:15 a.m. when a Toyota Tacoma that was southbound on the highway "attempted to stop" for a red light at Brooken Hill Drive in Fort Smith, according to an Arkansas State Police report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|sue2
|37,553
|Garage on Forrest Park Way
|Jun 26
|my name is nobody
|6
|Jennifer white
|Jun 21
|ccolby870
|1
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Jun 13
|Three peas
|39
|Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16)
|Jun 11
|trollingforfun
|26
|Mimzie Daniels
|Jun 4
|Carl
|1
|Is the Barling Police Department supported by t... (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Bufchris
|204
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC