Fort Smith weighs buying electric train
City officials say they believe they can come up with a solution to continue giving popular small-train rides at Creekmore Park to the young and young at heart. City directors are scheduled July 11 to consider spending about $56,000 to buy an electric train from a California company that would be a replica of a steam-powered locomotive that was purchased in 1949 and until last year was used to give rides at the city park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|37 min
|BARNEYII
|37,626
|Baldor employees to vote in union (Nov '15)
|Tue
|Been that
|2
|Garage on Forrest Park Way
|Jun 26
|my name is nobody
|6
|Jennifer white
|Jun 21
|ccolby870
|1
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Jun 13
|Three peas
|39
|Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16)
|Jun 11
|trollingforfun
|26
|Mimzie Daniels
|Jun 4
|Carl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC