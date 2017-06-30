Fort Smith weighs buying electric train

City officials say they believe they can come up with a solution to continue giving popular small-train rides at Creekmore Park to the young and young at heart. City directors are scheduled July 11 to consider spending about $56,000 to buy an electric train from a California company that would be a replica of a steam-powered locomotive that was purchased in 1949 and until last year was used to give rides at the city park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.