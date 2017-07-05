Fort Smith Police Searching For Possibly Armed And Dangerous Suspect
Fort Smith officers are looking for a possibly armed and dangerous man who threatened suicide by cop on Wednesday . The suspect, identified as Jamie Huskey, 45, was accused of hitting his sister with a metal object after getting into a fight at a home in the 4600 block of Mussett Road early Wednesday morning, Fort Smith police said.
