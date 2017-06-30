Arkansas now accepting medical marijuana applications
The application period for people seeking to grow, distribute or use medical marijuana in Arkansas is officially open. State officials opened the application period Friday and it runs until Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|17 min
|Redd
|37,541
|Garage on Forrest Park Way
|Jun 26
|my name is nobody
|6
|Jennifer white
|Jun 21
|ccolby870
|1
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Jun 13
|Three peas
|39
|Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16)
|Jun 11
|trollingforfun
|26
|Mimzie Daniels
|Jun 4
|Carl
|1
|Is the Barling Police Department supported by t... (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Bufchris
|204
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC