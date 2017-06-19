Voting centers could increase voter turnout and make it easier to cast your ballot
In the 2016 presidential election only 43% of registered voters in Sebastian County cast a ballot. Now election commissioners are hoping that voting centers will increase voter turnout and make it easier to vote.
