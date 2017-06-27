Van Buren approves tobacco ban in parks
The ordinance, which went into effect immediately upon its passage Tuesday, prohibits the use of all tobacco products plus e-cigarettes and vaping products from Van Buren's six parks. City Planning Director Joe Hurst said tobacco use also will be banned from the city's newest park, Freedom Park, when it is dedicated Friday.
