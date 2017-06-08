UAFS Students Hosting Cemetery Preservation Workshops Over The Summer
A group of students from a local college are helping to bring history back to life in one local town by preserving headstones at a historic cemetery. The History Club at the University of Arkansas - Fort Smith is hosting workshops this summer for anyone interested in learning or helping to preserve tombstones at Oak Cemetery, which is on Old Greenwood Road near Creekmore Park in Fort Smith.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|13 min
|Red Rocker girl
|36,760
|Garage on Forrest Park Way
|Wed
|my name is nobody
|2
|Mimzie Daniels
|Jun 4
|Carl
|1
|Is the Barling Police Department supported by t... (Apr '10)
|May 26
|Bufchris
|204
|Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16)
|May 24
|Fruststrated
|25
|Fired Fort Smith Sanitation Director Plans To F...
|May 23
|MrBatt
|1
|Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up (Aug '16)
|May 21
|shortskirts
|27
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC