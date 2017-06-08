UAFS Students Hosting Cemetery Preser...

UAFS Students Hosting Cemetery Preservation Workshops Over The Summer

Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

A group of students from a local college are helping to bring history back to life in one local town by preserving headstones at a historic cemetery. The History Club at the University of Arkansas - Fort Smith is hosting workshops this summer for anyone interested in learning or helping to preserve tombstones at Oak Cemetery, which is on Old Greenwood Road near Creekmore Park in Fort Smith.

