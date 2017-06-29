Teen granted own trial in '16 slaying
The oldest of three teens charged with murder in the death of a University of Arkansas at Fort Smith student last year has been ordered to be tried separately. Sebastian County Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor granted the motion from the attorney of 18-year-old Shakur Sharp.
