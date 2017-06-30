Suspect Accused Of Attempted Armed Ro...

Suspect Accused Of Attempted Armed Robbery Of Armored Truck Thought To Be From Fort Smith Area

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is searching for a suspect thought to be from the Fort Smith area who is wanted for attempted armed robbery. The reported crime happened at a Walmart Supercenter the morning of June 9, but no arrests had occurred as of June 30, according to OSBI.

