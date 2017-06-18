Some Overnight Weather Damage Reported

According to the National Weather Service, Saturday's overnight storm dropped less than 2 inches of rain in Fayetteville and less than one inch in the Fort Smith area, but it was enough to create some road closures, trees down and power outages. Wind damage was reported by a 5News viewer at Highway 59 Junction and Highway 9, just west of Spiro; there was part of a building structure in road and trees were knocked down.

