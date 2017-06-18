Some Overnight Weather Damage Reported
According to the National Weather Service, Saturday's overnight storm dropped less than 2 inches of rain in Fayetteville and less than one inch in the Fort Smith area, but it was enough to create some road closures, trees down and power outages. Wind damage was reported by a 5News viewer at Highway 59 Junction and Highway 9, just west of Spiro; there was part of a building structure in road and trees were knocked down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|sue2
|37,126
|Garage on Forrest Park Way
|Sun
|ForestParkRanger17
|3
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Jun 13
|Three peas
|39
|Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16)
|Jun 11
|trollingforfun
|26
|Mimzie Daniels
|Jun 4
|Carl
|1
|Is the Barling Police Department supported by t... (Apr '10)
|May 26
|Bufchris
|204
|Fired Fort Smith Sanitation Director Plans To F...
|May 23
|MrBatt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC