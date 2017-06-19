Sheriff: Crews Recover Body of Man, 1...

Sheriff: Crews Recover Body of Man, 18, in Arkansas River

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: US News & World Report

Authorities say they've recovered the body of an 18-year-old who drowned in the Arkansas River in western Arkansas while trying to help other swimmers who were struggling in the water. Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown says the man was pulled under the water Saturday near Lock and Dam 13 on the Arkansas River near Barling, about 120 miles northwest of Little Rock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 5 min --Bad Dad-- 37,109
Garage on Forrest Park Way 22 hr ForestParkRanger17 3
Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15) Jun 13 Three peas 39
Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16) Jun 11 trollingforfun 26
Mimzie Daniels Jun 4 Carl 1
Poll Is the Barling Police Department supported by t... (Apr '10) May 26 Bufchris 204
News Fired Fort Smith Sanitation Director Plans To F... May 23 MrBatt 1
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,893 • Total comments across all topics: 281,868,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC