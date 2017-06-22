Recycling Lawsuit Filed Against City of Fort Smith

A lawsuit has been filed against the city of Fort Smith after the city sent recyclables to the landfill, while charging residents for a monthly recycling fee. The lawsuit, filed by Fort Smith resident, Jennifer Merriott and attorney, Whitfield Hyman, states the city of Fort Smith transported nearly 8,000 tons of recyclables to the landfill instead of the recycling facility.

