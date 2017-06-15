Police: Fort Smith Man Arrested In St...

Police: Fort Smith Man Arrested In Stabbing

Thursday Jun 15

Steven T. Nguyen, 22, of Fort Smith is facing one count of felony first-degree battery in connection with the stabbing of 23-year-old William Strassman III. About 4:30 p.m. Wednesday , police were dispatched to the 3100 block of North Point Place regarding the stabbing.

