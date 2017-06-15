Police: Fort Smith Man Arrested In Stabbing
Steven T. Nguyen, 22, of Fort Smith is facing one count of felony first-degree battery in connection with the stabbing of 23-year-old William Strassman III. About 4:30 p.m. Wednesday , police were dispatched to the 3100 block of North Point Place regarding the stabbing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 min
|--Bad Dad--
|37,080
|Garage on Forrest Park Way
|4 hr
|ForestParkRanger17
|3
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Jun 13
|Three peas
|39
|Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16)
|Jun 11
|trollingforfun
|26
|Mimzie Daniels
|Jun 4
|Carl
|1
|Is the Barling Police Department supported by t... (Apr '10)
|May 26
|Bufchris
|204
|Fired Fort Smith Sanitation Director Plans To F...
|May 23
|MrBatt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC