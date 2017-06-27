People voice concerns with proposed h...

People voice concerns with proposed healthcare plan

As people protested outside Senator John Boozman's office in Fort Smith, many told 40/29 News the senate version of the American Healthcare Act could directly affect their lives and the lives of their family members. Mona Harper told 40/29 News that she's afraid the proposed plan could cause her to lose her home and life savings.

