One Hospitalized, One Arrested Following Stabbing In Van Buren
A man is behind bars and another is in critical condition at an area hospital following a stabbing in Van Buren early Tuesday . According to Detective Jonathan Wear with Van Buren Police, the incident happened just after midnight in the Flat Rock neighborhood after two men got into a fight.
