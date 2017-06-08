Newly Hired Arkansas Police Chiefs Le...

Newly Hired Arkansas Police Chiefs Learn From Each Other

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

After just two months on the new job, a police chief in a northeast Arkansas community is still learning the ropes. On Thursday , Ollie Collins, police chief of Osceola, Arkansas job shadowed fellow newly hired Fort Smith Police Chief Nathaniel Clark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 24 min Reality Check 36,899
Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16) Sun trollingforfun 26
Garage on Forrest Park Way Jun 7 my name is nobody 2
Mimzie Daniels Jun 4 Carl 1
Poll Is the Barling Police Department supported by t... (Apr '10) May 26 Bufchris 204
News Fired Fort Smith Sanitation Director Plans To F... May 23 MrBatt 1
Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up (Aug '16) May 21 shortskirts 27
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,156 • Total comments across all topics: 281,731,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC