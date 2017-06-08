Newly Hired Arkansas Police Chiefs Learn From Each Other
After just two months on the new job, a police chief in a northeast Arkansas community is still learning the ropes. On Thursday , Ollie Collins, police chief of Osceola, Arkansas job shadowed fellow newly hired Fort Smith Police Chief Nathaniel Clark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|24 min
|Reality Check
|36,899
|Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16)
|Sun
|trollingforfun
|26
|Garage on Forrest Park Way
|Jun 7
|my name is nobody
|2
|Mimzie Daniels
|Jun 4
|Carl
|1
|Is the Barling Police Department supported by t... (Apr '10)
|May 26
|Bufchris
|204
|Fired Fort Smith Sanitation Director Plans To F...
|May 23
|MrBatt
|1
|Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up (Aug '16)
|May 21
|shortskirts
|27
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC