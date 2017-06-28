Meeting Set To Discuss Removal Of Civil Service Commission Chairman
An executive session meeting will be held during the July 11 board of directors meeting to discuss the removal of Chip Sexton from his position as chairman of the civil service commission. The item was added to the meeting on Tuesday on the suggestion of director Keith Lau and seconded by director Mike Lorenz.
