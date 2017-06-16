Marshals Museum costs pared
Design changes and reduced site preparation work cut in half the estimated cost of building the U.S. Marshals Museum. Museum board members were told during their quarterly meeting Tuesday that costs have been reduced from $33.5 million to $16.5 million.
