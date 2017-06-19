Man Who Took Viral Video, Those Who Knew Man In Video Speak Out
In a now-viral video, a Fort Smith man ran into a local gas station and in a hysteric state -- claimed he was poisoned. The man who took the video, Cleavon Kursh said, "I came here and the guy came around the corner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|9 min
|sue2
|37,167
|Garage on Forrest Park Way
|Jun 18
|ForestParkRanger17
|3
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Jun 13
|Three peas
|39
|Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16)
|Jun 11
|trollingforfun
|26
|Mimzie Daniels
|Jun 4
|Carl
|1
|Is the Barling Police Department supported by t... (Apr '10)
|May 26
|Bufchris
|204
|Fired Fort Smith Sanitation Director Plans To F...
|May 23
|MrBatt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC