Local Organizations Create Apprenticeship After Construction Worker Shortage
As construction companies are seeing a large skill gap in the industry in our area, the Fort Smith Adult Education Center and Homebuilders Association are working to bridge that gap with a residential construction apprentice program. "Fort Smith is growing by leaps and bounds in the construction area," said Stephanie Stipins, Fort Smith Homebuilders Association executive director.
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|9 min
|BARNEYII
|37,114
|Garage on Forrest Park Way
|Sun
|ForestParkRanger17
|3
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Jun 13
|Three peas
|39
|Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16)
|Jun 11
|trollingforfun
|26
|Mimzie Daniels
|Jun 4
|Carl
|1
|Is the Barling Police Department supported by t... (Apr '10)
|May 26
|Bufchris
|204
|Fired Fort Smith Sanitation Director Plans To F...
|May 23
|MrBatt
|1
