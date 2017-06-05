Lawsuit Claims DHS Placed Children In...

Lawsuit Claims DHS Placed Children In Home Of Alleged Sex Offender

Recent court documents filed against Arkansas Department of Human Services employees allege that the department placed several children in the home of a known sexual predator. The complaint was filed Monday in Fort Smith.

