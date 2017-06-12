Judge: Fort Smith School Board unintentionally violated FOIA
A western Arkansas school board unintentionally violated the Freedom of Information Act when members proposed a new slate of officers by email, according to recent court ruling. Sebastian County Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor issued an order on Tuesday saying Fort Smith School Board's email exchange in October amounted to a "meeting" in which public business was discussed and decisions were made.
