Fort Smith Police Searching For Men Accused Of Using Stolen Credit Card
Police are searching for two men who are accused of stealing a Fort Smith woman's wallet and then using her credit card. Police said the woman accidentally dropped her wallet in the parking lot of the Walmart on Rogers Avenue on May 25 around 1:15 p.m., according to a Fort Smith Police Department press release.
