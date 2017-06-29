Fort Smith Police Investigating Death Of Man Who Appeared to Suffer...
Fort Smith police are investigating the death of a 56-year-old man who died after showing signs of a "serious medical issue" while he was in police custody on Wednesday . Officers arrested Fred Rousseau, 56, around 8 p.m. on Wednesday night after a homeowner reported that a man was lingering around in her backyard and appeared to be under the influence, according to a FSPD press release.
