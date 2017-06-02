Fort Smith Man Continues To Repair And Donate Bicycles
Since 5NEWS first covered the story of Wes Brown, a Fort Smith man who fixes up bikes to give them to kids in the area, dozens of bicycles have been donated to the cause. "Bicycles are expensive and days are hard," Brown said.
