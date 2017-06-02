Fort Smith Man Continues To Repair An...

Fort Smith Man Continues To Repair And Donate Bicycles

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

Since 5NEWS first covered the story of Wes Brown, a Fort Smith man who fixes up bikes to give them to kids in the area, dozens of bicycles have been donated to the cause. "Bicycles are expensive and days are hard," Brown said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 25 min BARNEYII 36,603
Mimzie Daniels 16 hr Carl 1
Garage on Forrest Park Way May 29 Sivkofit 1
Poll Is the Barling Police Department supported by t... (Apr '10) May 26 Bufchris 204
Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16) May 24 Fruststrated 25
News Fired Fort Smith Sanitation Director Plans To F... May 23 MrBatt 1
Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up (Aug '16) May 21 shortskirts 27
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,280 • Total comments across all topics: 281,534,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC