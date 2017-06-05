Fort Smith lawyer joins House race
A Fort Smith attorney announced her intention Wednesday to run for the House seat now held by Rep. Mat Pitsch. The District 76 seat is open because Pitsch, R-Fort Smith, said last month that he would run for Sen. Jake Files' seat in 2018.
