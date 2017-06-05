Fort Smith lawyer joins House race

Fort Smith lawyer joins House race

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: NWAonline

A Fort Smith attorney announced her intention Wednesday to run for the House seat now held by Rep. Mat Pitsch. The District 76 seat is open because Pitsch, R-Fort Smith, said last month that he would run for Sen. Jake Files' seat in 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Creampie Cathy 36,761
Garage on Forrest Park Way Wed my name is nobody 2
Mimzie Daniels Jun 4 Carl 1
Poll Is the Barling Police Department supported by t... (Apr '10) May 26 Bufchris 204
Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16) May 24 Fruststrated 25
News Fired Fort Smith Sanitation Director Plans To F... May 23 MrBatt 1
Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up (Aug '16) May 21 shortskirts 27
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,753 • Total comments across all topics: 281,623,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC