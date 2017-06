Fort Smith board of directors consider recycling contract

WEBVTT REPORTER: IN JUST AN HOUR, THEMAYOR AND CITY OFFICIALS WILMEET HERE TO DISCUSS A NEWRECYCLING CONTRACT.IT COULD BE THE FIRST TIME IN 2YEARS THAT THE RECYCLING HASN'TBEEN PUT WITH ALL THE OTHERGARBAGE.THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILLDECIDE ON A NEW CONTRACT WITHTHIRD ROCK RECYCLING AND PENSALES.THE CITY ADMINISTRATOR SAYS THENEW AGREEMENT WOULD INCLUDEHOUSEHOLD ITEMS, PAPER ANDCARDBOARD.40/29 NEWS FOUND OUT THAT THECITY HAS BEEN USING A LANDFISINCE 2014 WHEN ITS PREVIOUSCONTRACT EXPIRED.ACCORDING TO DOCUENTS, NEARLY90% OF RECYCLABLES HAVE BEENTREATED LIKE TRASH, DUMPED INTOA LANDFILL.THE 2-YEAR CONTRACT WILL COSTTHE CITY $14,000 A MONTH.LIVE IN FORT SMITH, ALLISONWISE, 40/29 NEWS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.