Fireworks, Music And Fun

Fireworks, Music And Fun

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fayetteville Free Weekly

"It's kind of strange a that the piece every American orchestra plays in its July 4th concert celebrates the Russian victory over Napoleon and France," muses Paul Haas, music director of the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas. But there's "something about the cannon fire and the glorious music" of the 1812 Overture by Tchaikovsky "that speaks to people's patriotism," he admits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Free Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Rip Chen Picket 37,493
Garage on Forrest Park Way Jun 26 my name is nobody 6
Jennifer white Jun 21 ccolby870 1
Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15) Jun 13 Three peas 39
Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16) Jun 11 trollingforfun 26
Mimzie Daniels Jun 4 Carl 1
Poll Is the Barling Police Department supported by t... (Apr '10) May '17 Bufchris 204
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Sebastian County was issued at June 30 at 3:40PM CDT

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,318 • Total comments across all topics: 282,139,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC