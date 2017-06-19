Fidget Spinners Producing Local Success Stories
The spinning motion and the item itself gives a person something to focus on. In Fort Smith, employees of Learning Oasis Toy Zone said they have noticed the effectiveness of the fidget spinner goes far beyond a toy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|6 min
|Reality Check
|37,178
|Garage on Forrest Park Way
|Jun 18
|ForestParkRanger17
|3
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Jun 13
|Three peas
|39
|Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16)
|Jun 11
|trollingforfun
|26
|Mimzie Daniels
|Jun 4
|Carl
|1
|Is the Barling Police Department supported by t... (Apr '10)
|May 26
|Bufchris
|204
|Fired Fort Smith Sanitation Director Plans To F...
|May 23
|MrBatt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC