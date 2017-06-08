Federal Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Filed...

Federal Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Filed By Fort Smith Police Officer Claiming Racial Discrimination

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

Sampson said he was unfairly disciplined and investigated after he approached then Police Chief Kevin Lindsay about wrongdoings that he believed were going on at the department. The lawsuit lists 16 people, including city leaders and other police officers who worked at the department at the time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 3 hr Red Neckerson 36,766
Garage on Forrest Park Way Wed my name is nobody 2
Mimzie Daniels Jun 4 Carl 1
Poll Is the Barling Police Department supported by t... (Apr '10) May 26 Bufchris 204
Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16) May 24 Fruststrated 25
News Fired Fort Smith Sanitation Director Plans To F... May 23 MrBatt 1
Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up (Aug '16) May 21 shortskirts 27
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,172 • Total comments across all topics: 281,633,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC