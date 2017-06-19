FBI report shows Barrow gang stole suits in Fort Smith

Clyde Barrow and W.D. Jones most likely were wearing suits stolen from a Fort Smith tailor in those photographs that became known as the "Joplin rolls," capturing the nation's attention on the front pages of newspapers following a deadly April 1933 shootout with police in Joplin, Missouri. Jeff Hill , a Fort Smith-based truck driver, saw two mentions of the stolen suits in extensive Federal Bureau of Investigation digital files on Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow while doing volunteer research for the Fort Smith Museum of History .

