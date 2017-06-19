County aims to keep mentally ill out of jail

Sebastian County officials are preparing an application, seeking to be approved to set up a crisis stabilization unit where mentally ill people who come into contact with police can be sent to keep them from ending up in jail or prison. Sebastian County is one of four or five entities that state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, R-Little Rock, said he's heard may apply for one of the three units that will be established in Arkansas and operated with $5 million that Gov. Asa Hutchinson included in this year's state budget.

