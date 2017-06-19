County aims to keep mentally ill out ...

County aims to keep mentally ill out of jail

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: NWAonline

Sebastian County officials are preparing an application, seeking to be approved to set up a crisis stabilization unit where mentally ill people who come into contact with police can be sent to keep them from ending up in jail or prison. Sebastian County is one of four or five entities that state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, R-Little Rock, said he's heard may apply for one of the three units that will be established in Arkansas and operated with $5 million that Gov. Asa Hutchinson included in this year's state budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 18 min Elmo 37,383
Garage on Forrest Park Way 28 min my name is nobody 6
Jennifer white Jun 21 ccolby870 1
Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15) Jun 13 Three peas 39
Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16) Jun 11 trollingforfun 26
Mimzie Daniels Jun 4 Carl 1
Poll Is the Barling Police Department supported by t... (Apr '10) May 26 Bufchris 204
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,956 • Total comments across all topics: 282,033,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC