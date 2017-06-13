Circuit Court Rules Fort Smith School Board Violated Freedom Of Information Act
The Sebastian County Circuit Court ruled that the Fort Smith School Board violated the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, according to a press release from Fort Smith attorney Joey McCutchen. "The undisputed facts establish a meeting of the Fort Smith School Board took place in which public business was discussed, rationale was put forth and decisions were made," Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|51 min
|Manda S
|37,013
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Tue
|Three peas
|39
|Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16)
|Jun 11
|trollingforfun
|26
|Garage on Forrest Park Way
|Jun 7
|my name is nobody
|2
|Mimzie Daniels
|Jun 4
|Carl
|1
|Is the Barling Police Department supported by t... (Apr '10)
|May 26
|Bufchris
|204
|Fired Fort Smith Sanitation Director Plans To F...
|May 23
|MrBatt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC