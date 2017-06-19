Bott Radio Network Expands in Arkansa...

Bott Radio Network Expands in Arkansas & South Dakota

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Christian Newswire

Contact: Sam Rinearson, Bott Radio Network , 913-693-5707 OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 21, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Bott Radio Network expanded its nationwide Christian Talk Radio network with the launch of two new radio stations, serving Rapid City, SD at 90.3 FM, and serving Fort Smith, AR at 88.9 FM. Building on the legacy of Christian programming begun by AFR on these stations, BRN began broadcasting its format of Quality Bible Teaching, Christian News and Information on these full-power FM stations in June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 34 min Reality Check 37,255
Jennifer white Wed ccolby870 1
Garage on Forrest Park Way Jun 18 ForestParkRanger17 3
Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15) Jun 13 Three peas 39
Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16) Jun 11 trollingforfun 26
Mimzie Daniels Jun 4 Carl 1
Poll Is the Barling Police Department supported by t... (Apr '10) May 26 Bufchris 204
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,627 • Total comments across all topics: 281,951,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC