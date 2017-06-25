Bordertown Brew Fest Ales 4 Trails Returns To Downtown Fort Smith
The second annual Ales 4 Trails festival returns to downtown Fort Smith with over 350 craft beers for people to sample on Saturday, July 8. The festival will also have fun events to enjoy other than drinking beer such as a baggo tournament, trash can water pong and 3 main stage band performances. It will all be at Harry E. Kelly Park in Fort Smith from 5:30 p.m - 11 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission or you purchase a Brew Pass for $35 or a VIP Brew Pass for $75.
