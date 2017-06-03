Bomb Threat Note Found At Walmart In Fort Smith
The Walmart Supercenter on Kelley Highway in Fort Smith was evacuated Saturday afternoon, according to Fort Smith Police Sergeant Wes Milan. Police said Walmart's Loss Prevention department found a threatening note in the women's restroom about a bomb threat and the retailer chose to evacuate the store.
