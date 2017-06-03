Bomb Threat Note Found At Walmart In ...

Bomb Threat Note Found At Walmart In Fort Smith

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

The Walmart Supercenter on Kelley Highway in Fort Smith was evacuated Saturday afternoon, according to Fort Smith Police Sergeant Wes Milan. Police said Walmart's Loss Prevention department found a threatening note in the women's restroom about a bomb threat and the retailer chose to evacuate the store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr TrueCon 36,609
Mimzie Daniels Sun Carl 1
Garage on Forrest Park Way May 29 Sivkofit 1
Poll Is the Barling Police Department supported by t... (Apr '10) May 26 Bufchris 204
Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16) May 24 Fruststrated 25
News Fired Fort Smith Sanitation Director Plans To F... May 23 MrBatt 1
Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up (Aug '16) May 21 shortskirts 27
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,334 • Total comments across all topics: 281,543,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC