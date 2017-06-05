Art outbreak

Sammy Peters, Arkansas's venerated abstract expressionist, has been creating large-scale geometrical works for more than 50 years. Visitors to the Butler Center galleries will see an exhibition of his paintings from the early 1960s to the present as "Sammy Peters: Then and Now," opens Friday, June 9, 2nd Friday Art Night.

