Arkansas man sentenced in meth case; he gets 35 years for 50-pound stash intercepted in 2016

55 min ago Read more: NWAonline

An Alma man has been sentenced in federal court to 35 years in prison after he was convicted of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in the Fort Smith area. Western Arkansas Chief U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes III also sentenced David Hurl Lemmon on Wednesday to 15 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

