ACLU suing Rogers & Fort Smith over panhandling bans

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the suits filed Tuesday argue the measures in Rogers, Fort Smith and Hot Springs infringe on free speech rights. Spokeswoman Holly Dickson says the law on panhandling has changed.

