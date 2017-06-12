4 people arrested in Van Buren drive-by
Charged with committing a terroristic act and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, both felonies, were Jonathan Immanivong, 23, and Allison Ashley, 20, both of Fort Smith, and Jasmine Greene, 19, of Van Buren. The three were being held Friday in the Crawford County jail, according to a news release from the police department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|Obama nomomma
|37,038
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Jun 13
|Three peas
|39
|Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16)
|Jun 11
|trollingforfun
|26
|Garage on Forrest Park Way
|Jun 7
|my name is nobody
|2
|Mimzie Daniels
|Jun 4
|Carl
|1
|Is the Barling Police Department supported by t... (Apr '10)
|May 26
|Bufchris
|204
|Fired Fort Smith Sanitation Director Plans To F...
|May 23
|MrBatt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC